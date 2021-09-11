S4FE (S4F) Tops 24 Hour Volume of $2,429.00

S4FE (CURRENCY:S4F) traded up 21.6% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on September 11th. S4FE has a market cap of $4.43 million and $2,429.00 worth of S4FE was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One S4FE coin can now be bought for about $0.0049 or 0.00000011 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last week, S4FE has traded 22% lower against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get S4FE alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002217 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $26.95 or 0.00059712 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $72.22 or 0.00160022 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.31 or 0.00002905 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002216 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $6.43 or 0.00014243 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000396 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $19.59 or 0.00043415 BTC.

S4FE Profile

S4FE (S4F) is a coin. S4FE’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 895,310,762 coins. The official website for S4FE is www.s4fe.io . S4FE’s official message board is medium.com/@s4fe . S4FE’s official Twitter account is @s4fe_i0 and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “S4FE is a blockchain-based global database for the registration and identification of stolen and lost items. The database is accessible to everyone and enables users to register and search for property. The types of property include electronic devices, jewelry, personal collections, documents, sports and hobby equipment, vehicles and machines and any other conceivable item representing value to its owner. The Token, which is based on the established ERC-20 standard, works in conjunction with various Smart Contracts to regulate the network and the incentives to use the network. The applications – the software running on different devices – are the interface between the (largely self- regulating) network and users. “

S4FE Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as S4FE directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire S4FE should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase S4FE using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for S4FE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for S4FE and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.