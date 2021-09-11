SAFE DEAL 24 Hour Trading Volume Hits $871.00 (SFD)

SAFE DEAL (CURRENCY:SFD) traded 47.5% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on September 11th. One SAFE DEAL coin can now be bought for about $1.42 or 0.00003112 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, SAFE DEAL has traded up 31.8% against the U.S. dollar. SAFE DEAL has a total market cap of $1.16 million and $871.00 worth of SAFE DEAL was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002193 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.09 or 0.00002399 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $29.93 or 0.00065597 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $58.96 or 0.00129248 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $83.71 or 0.00183500 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded 6.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $45,686.09 or 1.00142900 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,244.34 or 0.07111530 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.37 or 0.00002996 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $394.87 or 0.00865554 BTC.

SAFE DEAL Profile

SAFE DEAL’s total supply is 843,927 coins and its circulating supply is 816,785 coins. The official message board for SAFE DEAL is medium.com/@SafeDealP2P . SAFE DEAL’s official Twitter account is @SafeDealP2P . The Reddit community for SAFE DEAL is https://reddit.com/r/SafeDealP2P and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for SAFE DEAL is safedeal.trade

Buying and Selling SAFE DEAL

