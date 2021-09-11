SAFE DEAL Price Up 16.3% Over Last Week (SFD)

SAFE DEAL (CURRENCY:SFD) traded 30.5% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on September 11th. In the last seven days, SAFE DEAL has traded 16.3% higher against the U.S. dollar. One SAFE DEAL coin can now be purchased for approximately $1.43 or 0.00003168 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. SAFE DEAL has a market cap of $1.17 million and approximately $726.00 worth of SAFE DEAL was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002209 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.07 or 0.00002370 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $31.68 or 0.00069980 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $57.74 or 0.00127540 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $81.69 or 0.00180429 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded 7.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $45,283.52 or 1.00020703 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,219.04 or 0.07110115 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 9.3% against the dollar and now trades at $419.55 or 0.00926692 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.34 or 0.00002963 BTC.

SAFE DEAL Coin Profile

SAFE DEAL’s total supply is 845,801 coins and its circulating supply is 818,659 coins. SAFE DEAL’s official website is safedeal.trade . SAFE DEAL’s official message board is medium.com/@SafeDealP2P . SAFE DEAL’s official Twitter account is @SafeDealP2P . The Reddit community for SAFE DEAL is https://reddit.com/r/SafeDealP2P and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

SAFE DEAL Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as SAFE DEAL directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire SAFE DEAL should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy SAFE DEAL using one of the exchanges listed above.

