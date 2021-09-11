SafeBlast (BLAST) Price Reaches $0.0000 on Major Exchanges

SafeBlast (CURRENCY:BLAST) traded down 1.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on September 11th. One SafeBlast coin can currently be bought for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. SafeBlast has a total market capitalization of $638,427.53 and $118,153.00 worth of SafeBlast was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, SafeBlast has traded up 38.9% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $45,370.07 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $631.79 or 0.01392532 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash ABC (BCHA) traded down 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $217.02 or 0.00478330 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $154.42 or 0.00340361 BTC.

Steem (STEEM) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00001396 BTC.

Counterparty (XCP) traded up 32.3% against the dollar and now trades at $21.39 or 0.00047142 BTC.

Namecoin (NMC) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.32 or 0.00002906 BTC.

DAOBet (BET) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0275 or 0.00000061 BTC.

DragonVein (DVC) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0058 or 0.00000013 BTC.

PIXEL (PXL) traded up 59.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0045 or 0.00000010 BTC.

SafeBlast Profile

SafeBlast is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. SafeBlast’s official Twitter account is @CryptoBLAST

According to CryptoCompare, “Blast is a PoW Blockchain with a supply-constricting economic model, low fees & very fast transactions. The focus is to provide support for software like the crypto blast video game, utilizing Segwit transactions for data tracking. “

Buying and Selling SafeBlast

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as SafeBlast directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade SafeBlast should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy SafeBlast using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

