SafeCoin Price Tops $0.30 on Major Exchanges (SAFE)

SafeCoin (CURRENCY:SAFE) traded 20.3% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on September 11th. Over the last seven days, SafeCoin has traded 9.8% higher against the US dollar. SafeCoin has a market capitalization of $8.44 million and approximately $4,181.00 worth of SafeCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One SafeCoin coin can currently be bought for $0.30 or 0.00000678 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get SafeCoin alerts:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $44,863.83 or 1.00013512 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 12.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $26.40 or 0.00058852 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.81 or 0.00008503 BTC.

Compound (COMP) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $390.12 or 0.00869691 BTC.

Dash (DASH) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $190.35 or 0.00424339 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $142.80 or 0.00318335 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00002205 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.13 or 0.00004745 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $35.71 or 0.00079596 BTC.

Stratis (STRAX) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.61 or 0.00005821 BTC.

SafeCoin Coin Profile

SafeCoin (SAFE) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Zhash hashing algorithm. SafeCoin’s total supply is 29,739,167 coins and its circulating supply is 27,735,063 coins. The Reddit community for SafeCoin is /r/SafeCoins and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . SafeCoin’s official Twitter account is @safecoins and its Facebook page is accessible here . SafeCoin’s official website is www.safecoin.org

According to CryptoCompare, “SafeCoin is a PoW/PoS cryptocurrency based on the Zhash algorithm. “

Buying and Selling SafeCoin

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as SafeCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade SafeCoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase SafeCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for SafeCoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for SafeCoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.