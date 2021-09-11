SafeInsure Price Down 83.2% This Week (SINS)

SafeInsure (CURRENCY:SINS) traded 18.5% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on September 11th. In the last week, SafeInsure has traded down 83.2% against the US dollar. One SafeInsure coin can now be purchased for about $0.0070 or 0.00000015 BTC on exchanges. SafeInsure has a total market capitalization of $150,780.79 and approximately $542.00 worth of SafeInsure was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Sapphire (SAPP) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00000762 BTC.

Zenon (ZNN) traded up 31.6% against the dollar and now trades at $9.95 or 0.00021787 BTC.

TenUp (TUP) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.59 or 0.00001286 BTC.

Beacon (BECN) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.60 or 0.00001305 BTC.

MalwareChain (MALW) traded up 11.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000309 BTC.

DogeCash (DOGEC) traded 5.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0416 or 0.00000091 BTC.

Modern Investment Coin (MODIC) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0539 or 0.00000118 BTC.

CryptoVerificationCoin (CVCC) traded up 37.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00000741 BTC.

NestEGG Coin (EGG) traded up 15.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0041 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Helix (HLIX) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0046 or 0.00000010 BTC.

SafeInsure Profile

SafeInsure is a coin. SafeInsure’s total supply is 21,426,661 coins. SafeInsure’s official Twitter account is @SafeInsure and its Facebook page is accessible here . SafeInsure’s official website is www.safeinsure.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Safeinsure is a decentralized insurance marketplace bringing equitable price discovery and global access to insurance policy shoppers worldwide. SafeInsure puts consumer power back in the user's hands with an insurance marketplace on the blockchain. The SafeInsure marketplace has a native currency, the SafeInsure coin (SINS). All transactions made between insurance policy providers and consumers will require SINS. Additionally, insurance-related products and insurance pools will require SINS. In effect, the only currency accepted within the SafeInsure ecosystem is SINS. “

