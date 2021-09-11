Safex Token (SFT) Market Capitalization Tops $4.24 Million

Safex Token (CURRENCY:SFT) traded down 1.9% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on September 11th. Safex Token has a total market capitalization of $4.24 million and $1,311.00 worth of Safex Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Safex Token has traded 25.2% lower against the US dollar. One Safex Token coin can now be purchased for $0.0023 or 0.00000005 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

PLATINCOIN (PLC) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.03 or 0.00004505 BTC.

Safex Cash (SFX) traded 7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0119 or 0.00000026 BTC.

PengolinCoin (PGO) traded 24.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0059 or 0.00000013 BTC.

BBSCoin (BBS) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

X12 Coin (X12) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Nibble (NBXC) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Secure Cash (SCSX) traded 5.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000246 BTC.

Equilibria (XEQ) traded up 10.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000349 BTC.

Safex Token Coin Profile

SFT is a coin. It launched on November 17th, 2017. Safex Token’s total supply is 1,885,974,016 coins. The Reddit community for Safex Token is /r/safex and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Safex Token’s official Twitter account is @SportsFix_io . The official message board for Safex Token is safe.exchange . Safex Token’s official website is safex.io

According to CryptoCompare, “SportsFix is a decentralized sports media ecosystem. Their vision is to redefine the sports content market by cutting out the middlemen and connecting rights holders directly to fans through the SportsFix ecosystem. SFT is an ERC20 utility token that serves as a currency on the SportsFix ecosystem. SFT token is an Ethereum-based (ERC20) cryptocurrency developed by the SportsFix ecosystem. The token can be used to exchange value within the platform in several ways, Clubs distribute SFT to Fans to enter DS and reward fans when they engage in certain tasks that help grow digital stadium attendance, Sponsors reward fans with SFT to enter digital stadium after completing specific tasks, SportsFix allocates and gives tokens to Clubs to fund their Game Day Passes, also users can spend SFT for passes, and etc. “

Safex Token Coin Trading

