Safran SA (OTCMKTS:SAFRY) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Safran SA (OTCMKTS:SAFRY) has been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the twelve ratings firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, six have assigned a hold recommendation and five have given a buy recommendation to the company.

A number of brokerages have commented on SAFRY. reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Safran in a research note on Friday, July 9th. Societe Generale restated a “hold” rating on shares of Safran in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Citigroup upgraded shares of Safran from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Safran from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “hold” rating on shares of Safran in a research note on Thursday, July 29th.

Get Safran alerts:

Shares of SAFRY stock opened at $30.72 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $52.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 55.85 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.68. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $32.52 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $35.06. Safran has a one year low of $23.84 and a one year high of $38.35.

Safran SA engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of aircraft, defense and communication equipment and technologies. It operates through the following business segments: Aerospace Propulsion, Aircraft Equipment, Defense & Aerosystems and Aircraft Interiors. The Aerospace Propulsion segment designs, develops, produces, and markets propulsion systems for commercial aircraft, military transport, training and combat aircraft, rocket engines, civil and military helicopters, tactical missiles and drones.

See Also: Basic Economics creates winners and losers

Receive News & Ratings for Safran Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Safran and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.