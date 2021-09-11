Sage Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAGE) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $2.00 Million

Equities research analysts expect Sage Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAGE) to post $2.00 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Eleven analysts have provided estimates for Sage Therapeutics’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $2.90 million and the lowest is $1.61 million. Sage Therapeutics reported sales of $1.64 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 22%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings results on Thursday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Sage Therapeutics will report full-year sales of $8.05 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $6.45 million to $12.22 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $95.77 million, with estimates ranging from $7.45 million to $249.10 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Sage Therapeutics.

Sage Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SAGE) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.83) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.69) by ($0.14). The business had revenue of $1.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.01 million. Sage Therapeutics had a net margin of 59.79% and a negative return on equity of 26.50%. The business’s revenue was up 45.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($2.63) EPS.

Several brokerages have commented on SAGE. Canaccord Genuity dropped their target price on shares of Sage Therapeutics from $119.00 to $96.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $68.00 target price (down previously from $101.00) on shares of Sage Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, June 16th. TheStreet cut shares of Sage Therapeutics from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on shares of Sage Therapeutics from $121.00 to $95.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 16th. Finally, HC Wainwright lowered their price objective on shares of Sage Therapeutics from $86.00 to $80.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $81.35.

In other Sage Therapeutics news, CEO Barry E. Greene acquired 23,640 shares of Sage Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 5th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $43.15 per share, for a total transaction of $1,020,066.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 32,440 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,399,786. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director James M. Frates acquired 1,810 shares of Sage Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 16th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $55.10 per share, with a total value of $99,731.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 1,035 shares in the company, valued at $57,028.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders purchased 34,250 shares of company stock valued at $1,615,413. Company insiders own 4.70% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in Sage Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. Eaton Vance Management acquired a new stake in Sage Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. Highlander Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Sage Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at about $37,000. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in Sage Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at about $43,000. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp acquired a new stake in Sage Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at about $43,000. Institutional investors own 77.26% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Sage Therapeutics stock opened at $45.19 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $46.05 and a two-hundred day moving average of $63.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.56 and a beta of 1.88. Sage Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $39.77 and a 52 week high of $98.39.

About Sage Therapeutics

SAGE Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and commercialization of novel medicines to treat life-altering central nervous system. Its programs include brexanolone, which is an acute interventional treatment for postpartum depression; and SAGE-217, an oral therapy for treatment of various CNS disorders.

