Saker Aviation Services (OTCMKTS:SKAS) Stock Price Down 2.7%

Shares of Saker Aviation Services, Inc. (OTCMKTS:SKAS) dropped 2.7% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $2.88 and last traded at $2.90. Approximately 550 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 72% from the average daily volume of 1,960 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.98.

The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.56 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.62. The company has a current ratio of 8.06, a quick ratio of 7.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.

Saker Aviation Services Company Profile (OTCMKTS:SKAS)

Saker Aviation Services, Inc provides fixed base operations flight support services. It operates in the Fixed Base Operation segment of the general aviation industry. The Fixed Base Operation segment provides ground-based services, such as fueling and hangar space for general aviation, commercial and military aircraft; aircraft maintenance; and other miscellaneous services.

