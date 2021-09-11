salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) Shares Sold by Adell Harriman & Carpenter Inc.

Adell Harriman & Carpenter Inc. cut its stake in shares of salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) by 1.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 53,650 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after selling 575 shares during the quarter. salesforce.com comprises about 1.4% of Adell Harriman & Carpenter Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest position. Adell Harriman & Carpenter Inc.’s holdings in salesforce.com were worth $13,105,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of salesforce.com by 3.6% during the 2nd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 13,420,800 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $3,278,299,000 after purchasing an additional 467,815 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of salesforce.com by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 13,275,658 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $2,804,029,000 after buying an additional 179,896 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of salesforce.com by 13.3% in the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 13,065,311 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $2,768,147,000 after buying an additional 1,537,635 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in shares of salesforce.com by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 12,653,030 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $2,680,798,000 after buying an additional 223,357 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in shares of salesforce.com by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 9,378,559 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $1,987,033,000 after buying an additional 24,778 shares in the last quarter. 77.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms recently commented on CRM. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of salesforce.com from $280.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 26th. FBN Securities boosted their price objective on shares of salesforce.com from $290.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 26th. JMP Securities boosted their price objective on shares of salesforce.com from $282.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $310.00 target price on shares of salesforce.com in a report on Wednesday, September 1st. Finally, Truist upped their target price on shares of salesforce.com from $287.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, thirty-one have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $298.92.

CRM traded down $3.54 on Friday, reaching $257.20. 5,280,883 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,429,721. The company’s 50 day moving average is $251.15 and its 200-day moving average is $234.81. The company has a market cap of $251.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 103.29, a PEG ratio of 7.64 and a beta of 1.09. salesforce.com, inc. has a twelve month low of $201.51 and a twelve month high of $275.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 0.93.

salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 24th. The CRM provider reported $1.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.56. salesforce.com had a net margin of 9.99% and a return on equity of 7.15%. The firm had revenue of $6.34 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.25 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.44 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 23.1% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that salesforce.com, inc. will post 2.09 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Marc Benioff sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $243.51, for a total transaction of $4,870,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO Joe Allanson sold 151 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $248.00, for a total value of $37,448.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 776,356 shares of company stock valued at $194,058,997 in the last ninety days. 4.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

salesforce.com, inc. engages in the design and development of cloud-based enterprise software for customer relationship management. Its solutions include sales force automation, customer service and support, marketing automation, digital commerce, community management, collaboration, industry-specific solutions, and salesforce platform.

