SALT Trading 10.9% Higher Over Last Week (SALT)

SALT (CURRENCY:SALT) traded 34.5% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on September 11th. SALT has a total market capitalization of $26.73 million and $175,968.00 worth of SALT was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, SALT has traded 10.9% higher against the US dollar. One SALT coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.33 or 0.00000740 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get SALT alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002224 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $26.67 or 0.00059299 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $71.89 or 0.00159872 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.30 or 0.00002883 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002223 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.32 or 0.00014047 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000396 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $19.41 or 0.00043157 BTC.

SALT Coin Profile

SALT (CRYPTO:SALT) is a coin. It was first traded on August 1st, 2017. SALT’s total supply is 120,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 80,283,615 coins. The official message board for SALT is blog.saltlending.com . The official website for SALT is www.saltlending.com . SALT’s official Twitter account is @SaltLending and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “SALT is a membership based lending and borrowing network that allows users to leverage their blockchain assets to secure cash loans. The SALT Secured Automated Lending Technology is a protocol and asset agnostic architecture designed to adapt to the constantly growing class of blockchain assets. The SALT Platform is automated and cryptographically secure. SALT is a lending platform specifically designed for blockchain assets; operating as a second layer protocol which sits atop any public or permissioned blockchain, allowing the underlying asset to be used as collateral for access to credit. “

SALT Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as SALT directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire SALT should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase SALT using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for SALT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for SALT and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.