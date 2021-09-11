Sandstorm Gold Ltd. (NYSE:SAND) Stock Holdings Reduced by U S Global Investors Inc.

U S Global Investors Inc. lowered its position in Sandstorm Gold Ltd. (NYSE:SAND) by 5.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,214,814 shares of the company’s stock after selling 66,861 shares during the quarter. Sandstorm Gold makes up approximately 0.3% of U S Global Investors Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 28th biggest position. U S Global Investors Inc. owned about 0.62% of Sandstorm Gold worth $9,586,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. grew its stake in Sandstorm Gold by 6.2% in the first quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. now owns 25,620 shares of the company’s stock valued at $174,000 after purchasing an additional 1,505 shares in the last quarter. Quilter Plc boosted its stake in shares of Sandstorm Gold by 14.6% during the 1st quarter. Quilter Plc now owns 23,076 shares of the company’s stock worth $156,000 after acquiring an additional 2,944 shares in the last quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Sandstorm Gold during the 2nd quarter worth about $25,000. Oppenheimer & Close LLC boosted its stake in shares of Sandstorm Gold by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Oppenheimer & Close LLC now owns 238,220 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,879,000 after acquiring an additional 3,300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc boosted its stake in shares of Sandstorm Gold by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 252,946 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,716,000 after acquiring an additional 3,368 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 39.03% of the company’s stock.

Sandstorm Gold stock traded down $0.08 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $6.28. The stock had a trading volume of 1,163,534 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,756,271. The company has a 50-day moving average of $7.10 and a two-hundred day moving average of $7.48. The company has a market cap of $1.22 billion, a PE ratio of 41.87 and a beta of 1.05. Sandstorm Gold Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $5.96 and a fifty-two week high of $9.67.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on SAND. Canaccord Genuity downgraded Sandstorm Gold from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. Scotiabank boosted their price objective on Sandstorm Gold from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on Sandstorm Gold from C$15.40 to C$15.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 9th. National Bank Financial cut their price objective on Sandstorm Gold from C$13.50 to C$12.75 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Raymond James set a $10.00 price objective on Sandstorm Gold and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $11.75.

About Sandstorm Gold

Sandstorm Gold Ltd. engages in the acquisition of gold and other metals purchase agreements and royalties. It operates through the following segments: Aurizona, Bachelor Lake, Black Fox, Bracemac-McLeod, Chapada, Diavik, Hounde, Karma, Ming, Santa Elena, and Yamana Silver Stream. The company was founded by Nolan Watson and David I.

