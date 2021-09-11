Scala (XLA) Reaches Market Cap of $3.27 Million

Scala (CURRENCY:XLA) traded up 5.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 14:00 PM ET on September 11th. During the last seven days, Scala has traded down 23.1% against the U.S. dollar. Scala has a total market capitalization of $3.27 million and $1,751.00 worth of Scala was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Scala coin can now be purchased for about $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002194 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.09 or 0.00002400 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $31.08 or 0.00068176 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $59.01 or 0.00129444 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $83.09 or 0.00182253 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded 6.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $45,790.81 or 1.00442879 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,258.22 or 0.07140828 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.37 or 0.00002998 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $396.43 or 0.00869586 BTC.

Scala Profile

Scala’s total supply is 14,002,198,968 coins and its circulating supply is 10,202,198,968 coins. Scala’s official website is scalaproject.io . The official message board for Scala is medium.com/scala-network . The Reddit community for Scala is /r/ScalaNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Scala’s official Twitter account is @scalahq

According to CryptoCompare, “XLA is a cryptocurrency which is trying to globally redistribute wealth using the power of blockchain. (Name changed from Torque to Scala – no chain split or airdrop.) “

Scala Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Scala directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Scala should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Scala using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

