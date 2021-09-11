Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB) Shares Purchased by Rafferty Asset Management LLC

Rafferty Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB) by 5.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 786,817 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 43,177 shares during the quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC owned 0.06% of Schlumberger worth $25,186,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of SLB. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System lifted its holdings in Schlumberger by 374.2% during the 1st quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System now owns 106,230 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,888,000 after buying an additional 83,830 shares during the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lifted its holdings in Schlumberger by 8.3% during the 2nd quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 436,771 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $13,857,000 after buying an additional 33,475 shares during the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board lifted its holdings in Schlumberger by 129.0% during the 1st quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 1,592,870 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $43,310,000 after buying an additional 897,159 shares during the last quarter. Eukles Asset Management lifted its holdings in shares of Schlumberger by 223.6% in the 2nd quarter. Eukles Asset Management now owns 2,395 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $77,000 after purchasing an additional 1,655 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Schlumberger by 17.3% in the 2nd quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 44,057 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,461,000 after purchasing an additional 6,510 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.28% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. HSBC raised Schlumberger from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $18.10 to $25.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. TheStreet raised Schlumberger from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 10th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $37.00 target price on shares of Schlumberger in a research note on Thursday. Cowen reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $29.03 target price (down previously from $32.00) on shares of Schlumberger in a research note on Monday, July 26th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Schlumberger from $32.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 9th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $29.84.

Shares of NYSE SLB traded up $0.16 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $26.78. The company had a trading volume of 7,712,167 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,574,638. The company has a current ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20. The stock has a market cap of $37.45 billion, a PE ratio of 37.19 and a beta of 2.39. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $28.52 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $29.52. Schlumberger Limited has a 1-year low of $13.70 and a 1-year high of $36.87.

Schlumberger (NYSE:SLB) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The oil and gas company reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $5.63 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.52 billion. Schlumberger had a return on equity of 9.96% and a net margin of 4.72%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.05 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Schlumberger Limited will post 1.25 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 7th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st will be given a $0.125 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 31st. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.87%. Schlumberger’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 73.53%.

Schlumberger Company Profile

Schlumberger NV engages in the provision of technology for reservoir characterization, drilling, production and processing to the oil and gas industry. It operates through the following business segments: Digital and Integration; Reservoir Performance; Well Construction; and Production Systems. The Digital and Integration segment combines the company’s software and seismic businesses with its integrated offering of asset performance solutions.

