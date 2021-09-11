Scientific Games Co. (NASDAQ:SGMS) Shares Purchased by Advisor Group Holdings Inc.

Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in Scientific Games Co. (NASDAQ:SGMS) by 910.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 20,766 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 18,711 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Scientific Games were worth $1,607,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in Scientific Games in the first quarter valued at $34,000. IFP Advisors Inc raised its holdings in shares of Scientific Games by 422.5% in the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 465 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 376 shares during the last quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Scientific Games by 47.4% in the first quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,236 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $87,000 after buying an additional 719 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Scientific Games by 14,250.0% in the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,157 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $122,000 after buying an additional 3,135 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cibc World Markets Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Scientific Games in the first quarter valued at about $233,000. 85.13% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SGMS has been the subject of a number of research reports. Craig Hallum upped their target price on shares of Scientific Games from $92.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on shares of Scientific Games from $62.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. Truist increased their price target on shares of Scientific Games from $68.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 1st. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of Scientific Games from $36.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of Scientific Games from $54.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $69.36.

Shares of SGMS opened at $71.92 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $68.02 and its two-hundred day moving average is $60.76. Scientific Games Co. has a twelve month low of $18.37 and a twelve month high of $80.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.93 billion, a P/E ratio of -58.00 and a beta of 2.07.

Scientific Games (NASDAQ:SGMS) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The technology company reported $1.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.09 by $1.01. The company had revenue of $880.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $771.73 million. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 63.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($2.15) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Scientific Games Co. will post 1.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Scientific Games

Scientific Games Corp. engages in the development of technology-based products and services and associated content. It operates through the following business segments: Gaming, Lottery, and SciPlay, and Digital. The Gaming segment designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes a comprehensive portfolio of gaming products and services.

