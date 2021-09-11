ScPrime Price Reaches $0.0510 on Top Exchanges (SCP)

ScPrime (CURRENCY:SCP) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on September 11th. ScPrime has a total market cap of $1.92 million and approximately $761.00 worth of ScPrime was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One ScPrime coin can now be purchased for about $0.0510 or 0.00000112 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including SouthXchange and Probit and Whitebit. Over the last seven days, ScPrime has traded 0.8% lower against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get ScPrime alerts:

HEX (HEX) traded 6.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00000991 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002198 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.09 or 0.00002399 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $30.45 or 0.00066881 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002198 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002198 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $27.18 or 0.00059697 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 6.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $60.63 or 0.00133165 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $74.19 or 0.00162951 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.34 or 0.00002945 BTC.

About ScPrime

ScPrime (SCP) is a coin. Its launch date was October 30th, 2018. ScPrime’s total supply is 44,403,684 coins and its circulating supply is 37,720,073 coins. The Reddit community for ScPrime is /r/ScPrime/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . ScPrime’s official website is scpri.me . ScPrime’s official Twitter account is @ScPrimeCloud and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “ScPrime is designed to be business-grade cloud storage based on a sharing economy model where anyone may provide storage capacity to create a distributed “datacenter” while earning income. The result is higher data security, durability, and performance at a lower cost than traditional cloud services.”

Buying and Selling ScPrime

ScPrime can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: SouthXchange and Probit and Whitebit. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ScPrime directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade ScPrime should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase ScPrime using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for ScPrime Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for ScPrime and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.