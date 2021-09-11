Scry.info Market Capitalization Reaches $2.37 Million (DDD)

Scry.info (CURRENCY:DDD) traded 7.7% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 15:00 PM ET on September 11th. Scry.info has a total market cap of $2.37 million and approximately $26,475.00 worth of Scry.info was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Scry.info has traded 12.5% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Scry.info coin can currently be bought for $0.0054 or 0.00000012 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002188 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $27.40 or 0.00059966 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.35 or 0.00002959 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $74.32 or 0.00162668 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $6.56 or 0.00014349 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002188 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000388 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $19.97 or 0.00043718 BTC.

About Scry.info

Scry.info is a coin. It launched on January 14th, 2018. Scry.info’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 440,057,074 coins. The official website for Scry.info is home.scry.info . Scry.info’s official Twitter account is @scryscry8 . Scry.info’s official message board is medium.com/@scryscry8

According to CryptoCompare, “Scry.info is a blockchain-based trading data provider. It provides users (cryptocurrency market players) with the features for storage, verification, utilization, analysis, sharing and trading of real-world data. Scry.info works as a data marketplace, where users can access the data provided by the community by paying DDD tokens. The DDD is an Ethereum-based (ERC-20) Cryptocurrency. It is the token that fuels the platform as it will be the mean for the users to pay for access to the available data, and the data providers to be rewarded for uploading it. “

Scry.info Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Scry.info directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Scry.info should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Scry.info using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

