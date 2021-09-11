SCYNEXIS, Inc. (NASDAQ:SCYX) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of SCYNEXIS, Inc. (NASDAQ:SCYX) have received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the seven analysts that are covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $23.67.

SCYX has been the subject of several analyst reports. Aegis reduced their target price on shares of SCYNEXIS from $40.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, June 7th. Brookline Capital Management restated a “buy” rating on shares of SCYNEXIS in a research note on Tuesday, August 24th. Finally, HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $20.00 price target on shares of SCYNEXIS in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SCYX. D.A. Davidson & CO. lifted its position in SCYNEXIS by 1,008.7% in the first quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 218,422 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,734,000 after buying an additional 198,722 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in SCYNEXIS by 335.9% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 325,133 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,582,000 after purchasing an additional 250,546 shares during the period. GSA Capital Partners LLP increased its stake in SCYNEXIS by 131.7% in the first quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 33,290 shares of the company’s stock worth $264,000 after purchasing an additional 18,925 shares during the period. UBS Group AG increased its stake in SCYNEXIS by 18.2% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 78,632 shares of the company’s stock worth $624,000 after purchasing an additional 12,086 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in SCYNEXIS by 83.8% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 135,502 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,075,000 after purchasing an additional 61,773 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 40.91% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ SCYX opened at $6.75 on Friday. SCYNEXIS has a 52 week low of $4.20 and a 52 week high of $10.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $156.72 million, a P/E ratio of -1.45 and a beta of 2.12. The company has a quick ratio of 5.81, a current ratio of 5.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $6.78 and a 200-day moving average price of $7.59.

SCYNEXIS (NASDAQ:SCYX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 16th. The company reported ($0.22) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.57) by $0.35. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that SCYNEXIS will post -1.92 EPS for the current year.

About SCYNEXIS

SCYNEXIS, Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the development of novel oral and intravenous triterpenoid antifungal for the treatment of several serious fungal infections, including vulvovaginal candidiasis, invasive aspergillosis, invasive candidiasis, and refractory invasive fungal infections.

