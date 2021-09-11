Seaboard Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:SEB) Stake Boosted by WINTON GROUP Ltd

WINTON GROUP Ltd increased its stake in Seaboard Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:SEB) by 10.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 742 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 73 shares during the quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd owned approximately 0.06% of Seaboard worth $2,871,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of SEB. IndexIQ Advisors LLC grew its stake in Seaboard by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 136 shares of the company’s stock valued at $527,000 after acquiring an additional 4 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers grew its stake in Seaboard by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 560 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,166,000 after acquiring an additional 4 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in Seaboard by 3.6% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 284 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,048,000 after acquiring an additional 10 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its stake in Seaboard by 8.0% during the 1st quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 135 shares of the company’s stock valued at $498,000 after acquiring an additional 10 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Seaboard during the 1st quarter valued at about $44,000. 17.20% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Seaboard stock traded down $60.97 during trading on Friday, hitting $3,991.59. 937 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 901. The firm has a market cap of $4.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.10 and a beta of 0.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 2.74 and a quick ratio of 1.69. Seaboard Co. has a twelve month low of $2,750.16 and a twelve month high of $4,390.50.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 23rd. Investors of record on Friday, August 13th were issued a $2.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 12th. This represents a $9.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.23%.

About Seaboard

Seaboard Corp. engages in the provision of agribusiness and transportation businesses. It operates through the following segments: Pork, Commodity Trading and Milling, Marine, Sugar & Alcohol, Power and Turkey. The Pork segment produces and sells fresh and frozen pork products to further processors, food service operators, grocery stores, distributors and retail outlets throughout the United States, Japan, Mexico and other foreign markets.

