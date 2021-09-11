Seabridge Gold Inc. (NYSE:SA) Shares Purchased by Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Seabridge Gold Inc. (NYSE:SA) (TSE:SEA) by 43.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 66,070 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 19,878 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned 0.09% of Seabridge Gold worth $1,069,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SA. Marshall Wace LLP grew its stake in Seabridge Gold by 42,300.0% in the 1st quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 9,328 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $116,000 after acquiring an additional 9,306 shares during the period. FMR LLC boosted its stake in Seabridge Gold by 10.5% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,228,210 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $15,266,000 after purchasing an additional 116,420 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its stake in Seabridge Gold by 23.3% during the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 96,444 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,959,000 after purchasing an additional 18,220 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank boosted its stake in Seabridge Gold by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 123,900 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,002,000 after purchasing an additional 1,900 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alps Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Seabridge Gold by 15.9% during the 1st quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 108,437 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,753,000 after purchasing an additional 14,903 shares during the last quarter. 25.05% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Seabridge Gold from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st.

NYSE SA opened at $17.51 on Friday. Seabridge Gold Inc. has a 52 week low of $15.38 and a 52 week high of $22.86. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $17.53 and its 200-day simple moving average is $17.69. The firm has a market cap of $1.35 billion, a PE ratio of 1,751.00 and a beta of 0.87.

Seabridge Gold (NYSE:SA) (TSE:SEA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 13th. The basic materials company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.02. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Seabridge Gold Inc. will post -0.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Seabridge Gold

Seabridge Gold Inc engages in the acquisition and exploration of gold properties. It operates through the following projects: Kerr-Sulphurets-Mitchel (KSM), Courageous Lake, Iskut, Snowstorm, non-core assets, 3 Aces, and building trust. The company was founded by James S. Anthony and Rudi P. Fronk on September 14, 1979 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

