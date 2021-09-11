Secret Trading Up 38.9% Over Last Week (SCRT)

Secret (CURRENCY:SCRT) traded 15% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on September 11th. One Secret coin can now be bought for $2.42 or 0.00005310 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Secret has traded up 38.9% against the U.S. dollar. Secret has a total market capitalization of $168.75 million and $16.80 million worth of Secret was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Dash (DASH) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $200.65 or 0.00440062 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00000957 BTC.

Boson Protocol (BOSON) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.21 or 0.00002648 BTC.

MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $3.31 or 0.00007254 BTC.

Meme (MEME) traded up 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $563.09 or 0.01234981 BTC.

SYNC Network (SYNC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0293 or 0.00000064 BTC.

Pinkcoin (PINK) traded 6.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0068 or 0.00000015 BTC.

I/O Coin (IOC) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000310 BTC.

CPChain (CPC) traded 8.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0045 or 0.00000010 BTC.

Enigma (ENG) traded up 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000231 BTC.

About Secret

Secret (SCRT) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on August 26th, 2015. Secret’s total supply is 190,165,060 coins and its circulating supply is 69,703,477 coins. Secret’s official message board is forum.scrt.network . Secret’s official website is scrt.network . Secret’s official Twitter account is @SecretCoinDevs and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Secret Network is a blockchain that allows privacy-preserving smart contracts. That means applications built on Secret can utilize encrypted data without revealing it to anyone, even the nodes in the network. Using privacy technologies (such as trusted execution environments), Secret Network allows developers to build new types of powerful, permissionless, privacy-preserving applications – Secret Apps. Secret is the native coin of the Secret Network Enigma (ENG) swapped to SCRT on a 1:1 basis. “

