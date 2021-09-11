Securian Asset Management Inc Acquires 60,742 Shares of Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD)

Securian Asset Management Inc boosted its holdings in Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD) by 11.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 615,348 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 60,742 shares during the period. Prologis accounts for about 1.5% of Securian Asset Management Inc’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest holding. Securian Asset Management Inc owned approximately 0.08% of Prologis worth $73,553,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Harrington Investments INC raised its position in Prologis by 0.5% in the second quarter. Harrington Investments INC now owns 14,697 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,757,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares during the period. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC raised its position in Prologis by 1.6% in the second quarter. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC now owns 5,010 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $599,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares during the period. Venturi Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Prologis by 1.3% in the second quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,932 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $829,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the period. Savant Capital LLC raised its position in Prologis by 2.5% in the second quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 3,791 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $453,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares during the period. Finally, Clarius Group LLC raised its position in Prologis by 1.6% in the second quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 6,383 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $763,000 after purchasing an additional 102 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.43% of the company’s stock.

NYSE PLD traded down $1.09 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $133.63. 1,963,502 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,559,235. The company has a market cap of $98.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 64.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.39 and a beta of 0.72. Prologis, Inc. has a 12-month low of $93.08 and a 12-month high of $139.60. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $130.30 and a 200 day moving average of $118.68. The company has a quick ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47.

Prologis (NYSE:PLD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, July 18th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.37. Prologis had a net margin of 34.54% and a return on equity of 4.27%. The firm had revenue of $1.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.02 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.11 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Prologis, Inc. will post 4.07 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 17th will be issued a $0.63 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 16th. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.89%. Prologis’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 66.32%.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Prologis in a research report on Monday, June 14th. They set a “peer perform” rating and a $133.00 price objective on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Prologis from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Truist Securities upped their price objective on Prologis from $123.00 to $137.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, July 31st. Barclays began coverage on shares of Prologis in a research note on Wednesday, September 1st. They set an “overweight” rating and a $159.00 target price for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Prologis from $130.00 to $144.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Prologis currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $135.20.

Prologis Company Profile

Prologis, Inc engages in the provision of real estate investment trust services. It operates through Real Estate Operations and Strategic Capital segments. The Real Estate Operations segment represents the ownership and development of logistics properties and also includes rental revenues, recoveries and expenses recognized from its consolidated properties.

