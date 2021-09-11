Securian Asset Management Inc Cuts Holdings in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ)

Securian Asset Management Inc decreased its stake in shares of Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 369,463 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after selling 7,197 shares during the quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $20,701,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of VZ. DCM Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Verizon Communications by 28.8% during the 2nd quarter. DCM Advisors LLC now owns 7,606 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $426,000 after acquiring an additional 1,700 shares in the last quarter. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Verizon Communications by 7.1% during the 2nd quarter. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC now owns 6,162 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $345,000 after acquiring an additional 410 shares in the last quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd boosted its position in shares of Verizon Communications by 104.1% during the 2nd quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 93,507 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $5,239,000 after acquiring an additional 47,688 shares in the last quarter. Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Verizon Communications by 3.8% during the 2nd quarter. Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC now owns 147,586 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $8,269,000 after acquiring an additional 5,462 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JTC Employer Solutions Trusteee Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Verizon Communications during the 2nd quarter worth about $73,000. Institutional investors own 60.69% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Kumara Guru Gowrappan sold 14,077 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.56, for a total transaction of $782,118.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Craig L. Silliman sold 1,554 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.57, for a total value of $86,355.78. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 30,023 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,668,378.11. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 18,740 shares of company stock valued at $1,042,314 over the last ninety days. 0.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Tigress Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $67.00 price objective on shares of Verizon Communications in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Verizon Communications from $64.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Cowen upped their target price on Verizon Communications from $66.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. HSBC upped their target price on Verizon Communications from $58.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, May 24th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on Verizon Communications in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. They issued a “hold” rating and a $57.00 target price for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $61.83.

Verizon Communications stock traded down $0.21 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $54.23. 15,926,156 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 17,290,236. Verizon Communications Inc. has a twelve month low of $53.83 and a twelve month high of $61.95. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $55.58 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $56.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.93, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 0.89. The firm has a market cap of $224.52 billion, a PE ratio of 11.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 0.48.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 20th. The cell phone carrier reported $1.37 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.30 by $0.07. Verizon Communications had a return on equity of 30.00% and a net margin of 15.05%. The company had revenue of $33.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $32.73 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.18 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 5.32 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 8th will be given a dividend of $0.64 per share. This represents a $2.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.72%. This is a boost from Verizon Communications’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.63. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 7th. Verizon Communications’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 51.22%.

Verizon Communications Company Profile

Verizon Communications, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of communications, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental agencies. It operates through the Verizon Consumer Group (Consumer) and Verizon Business Group (Business) segments.

