Securian Asset Management Inc Decreases Stake in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA)

Securian Asset Management Inc cut its holdings in shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 67,596 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after selling 193 shares during the period. Tesla accounts for 0.9% of Securian Asset Management Inc’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest position. Securian Asset Management Inc’s holdings in Tesla were worth $45,945,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new stake in Tesla in the third quarter worth $258,000. LSV Asset Management purchased a new stake in Tesla during the first quarter valued at $1,562,000. GYL Financial Synergies LLC increased its position in Tesla by 9.3% during the first quarter. GYL Financial Synergies LLC now owns 363 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $242,000 after acquiring an additional 31 shares during the last quarter. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in Tesla by 79.3% during the first quarter. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,684 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $1,125,000 after acquiring an additional 745 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Street Advisors Inc. NC purchased a new stake in Tesla in the first quarter worth about $280,000. 39.35% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Tesla alerts:

In other news, Director Robyn M. Denholm sold 31,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $707.60, for a total transaction of $22,112,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 36,250 shares in the company, valued at approximately $25,650,500. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Zachary Kirkhorn sold 1,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $601.55, for a total value of $751,937.50. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 56,757 shares in the company, valued at $34,142,173.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 90,652 shares of company stock valued at $64,733,947. 23.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of analysts have commented on TSLA shares. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Tesla from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $700.00 to $850.00 in a research report on Monday, August 9th. TheStreet raised Tesla from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Monday, August 16th. Mizuho increased their price target on Tesla from $820.00 to $825.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Oppenheimer began coverage on Tesla in a research note on Friday, July 2nd. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Roth Capital reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Tesla in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $602.16.

Shares of Tesla stock traded down $18.59 on Friday, hitting $736.27. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 15,121,140 shares, compared to its average volume of 28,362,420. Tesla, Inc. has a 1 year low of $351.30 and a 1 year high of $900.40. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $692.22 and a 200-day moving average price of $667.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 1.51. The company has a market capitalization of $728.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 383.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.99 and a beta of 1.97.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, July 25th. The electric vehicle producer reported $1.45 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.93. Tesla had a return on equity of 9.75% and a net margin of 5.21%. The company had revenue of $11.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.39 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.44 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Tesla, Inc. will post 3.39 EPS for the current year.

About Tesla

Tesla, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, and sale of fully electric vehicles, energy generation and storage systems. It also provides vehicle service centers, supercharger station, and self-driving capability. The company operates through the following segments: Automotive and Energy Generation and Storage.

See Also: When is a capital gain realized?

Receive News & Ratings for Tesla Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tesla and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.