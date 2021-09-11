Securian Asset Management Inc Decreases Stake in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG)

Securian Asset Management Inc reduced its position in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) by 1.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 210,252 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,610 shares during the period. The Procter & Gamble makes up about 0.6% of Securian Asset Management Inc’s holdings, making the stock its 29th biggest holding. Securian Asset Management Inc’s holdings in The Procter & Gamble were worth $28,369,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of The Procter & Gamble during the third quarter worth about $349,000. Atlas Private Wealth Management lifted its position in shares of The Procter & Gamble by 0.8% during the first quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Management now owns 12,841 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,739,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares during the last quarter. Vicus Capital lifted its position in shares of The Procter & Gamble by 6.9% during the first quarter. Vicus Capital now owns 3,120 shares of the company’s stock worth $422,000 after purchasing an additional 202 shares during the last quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of The Procter & Gamble by 20.4% during the first quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,720,635 shares of the company’s stock worth $503,886,000 after purchasing an additional 631,042 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Grant Street Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of The Procter & Gamble by 50.6% during the first quarter. Grant Street Asset Management Inc. now owns 467 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 157 shares during the last quarter. 57.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:PG traded up $0.14 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $144.13. The stock had a trading volume of 5,750,027 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,950,136. The Procter & Gamble Company has a 1-year low of $121.54 and a 1-year high of $146.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a current ratio of 0.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $349.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.25, a PEG ratio of 3.43 and a beta of 0.43. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $141.49 and its 200 day simple moving average is $136.21.

The Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $1.13 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.05. The Procter & Gamble had a net margin of 18.80% and a return on equity of 31.49%. The business had revenue of $18.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.38 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.16 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 5.93 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 16th. Investors of record on Friday, July 23rd were paid a dividend of $0.8698 per share. This represents a $3.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.41%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 22nd. This is a positive change from The Procter & Gamble’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.66. The Procter & Gamble’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 61.48%.

PG has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Erste Group raised shares of The Procter & Gamble from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 20th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of The Procter & Gamble from $130.00 to $139.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of The Procter & Gamble from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $149.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. Evercore ISI began coverage on shares of The Procter & Gamble in a report on Thursday, August 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $163.00 target price on the stock. Finally, UBS Group began coverage on shares of The Procter & Gamble in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $138.00 target price on the stock. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, The Procter & Gamble presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $151.63.

In other The Procter & Gamble news, insider Mary Theresa Grabowski sold 15,539 shares of The Procter & Gamble stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.00, for a total value of $2,222,077.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Nelson Peltz sold 207,000 shares of The Procter & Gamble stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.43, for a total transaction of $29,483,010.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 748,024 shares of company stock worth $106,760,698 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

About The Procter & Gamble

Procter & Gamble Co engages in the provision of branded consumer packaged goods. It operates through the following segments: Beauty; Grooming; Health Care; Fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care. The Beauty segment offers hair, skin, and personal care. The Grooming segment comprises of shave care like female and male blades and razors, pre and post shave products, and appliances.

