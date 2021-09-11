Securian Asset Management Inc Has $18.15 Million Position in Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. (NYSE:ARE)

Securian Asset Management Inc lowered its stake in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. (NYSE:ARE) by 24.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 99,758 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 32,072 shares during the period. Securian Asset Management Inc owned approximately 0.07% of Alexandria Real Estate Equities worth $18,150,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities during the first quarter valued at about $25,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. acquired a new position in Alexandria Real Estate Equities in the second quarter worth about $30,000. Tobam acquired a new position in Alexandria Real Estate Equities in the first quarter worth about $36,000. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in Alexandria Real Estate Equities in the first quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators acquired a new position in Alexandria Real Estate Equities in the second quarter worth about $37,000. 88.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on ARE shares. Mizuho reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $200.00 price target on shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. JMP Securities increased their price target on shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 12th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities from $205.00 to $222.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities to $20.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, July 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Alexandria Real Estate Equities has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $171.71.

In other Alexandria Real Estate Equities news, Chairman Joel S. Marcus sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.02, for a total value of $1,000,100.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 329,597 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $65,925,991.94. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Peter M. Moglia sold 12,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $209.02, for a total transaction of $2,612,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 180,791 shares in the company, valued at $37,788,934.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 95,538 shares of company stock worth $19,454,703 over the last three months. 1.12% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE ARE traded down $2.72 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $199.69. 628,370 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 872,589. Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. has a twelve month low of $150.08 and a twelve month high of $209.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 0.20 and a current ratio of 0.20. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $200.62 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $183.68. The company has a market cap of $30.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.53, a PEG ratio of 3.60 and a beta of 0.73.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities (NYSE:ARE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, July 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $2.61 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by $1.98. Alexandria Real Estate Equities had a net margin of 45.83% and a return on equity of 6.46%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.82 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. will post 7.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 30th will be paid a dividend of $1.12 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 29th. This represents a $4.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.24%. Alexandria Real Estate Equities’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 61.37%.

About Alexandria Real Estate Equities

Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc is an urban office real estate investment trust. It engages in the ownership, operation, development, and redevelopment of life science and technology properties. The firm also provides a space for lease to the life science and technology industries, which are primarily located in AAA urban innovation cluster locations.

