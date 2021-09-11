Securian Asset Management Inc Has $20.57 Million Position in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX)

Securian Asset Management Inc lowered its stake in shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) by 0.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 38,951 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after selling 174 shares during the period. Securian Asset Management Inc’s holdings in Netflix were worth $20,574,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Netflix by 0.3% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 28,807,148 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $15,027,537,000 after buying an additional 75,700 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in shares of Netflix by 0.4% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 19,517,596 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $10,181,549,000 after buying an additional 86,712 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors raised its position in shares of Netflix by 6.3% during the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 16,886,545 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $8,808,865,000 after buying an additional 998,090 shares during the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. raised its position in shares of Netflix by 0.8% during the first quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 8,187,881 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $4,271,291,000 after buying an additional 66,263 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Netflix by 1.6% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,752,219 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $3,511,846,000 after buying an additional 107,405 shares during the last quarter. 76.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Netflix news, Director Ann Mather sold 809 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $600.00, for a total value of $485,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, COO Gregory K. Peters sold 6,941 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $600.00, for a total transaction of $4,164,600.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 20,031 shares in the company, valued at $12,018,600. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 17,649 shares of company stock worth $9,729,194. Company insiders own 3.40% of the company’s stock.

NFLX stock traded up $1.18 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $598.72. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,950,764 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,102,408. Netflix, Inc. has a 52 week low of $458.60 and a 52 week high of $615.60. The stock has a market cap of $264.99 billion, a PE ratio of 62.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $540.81 and its 200-day simple moving average is $524.00.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) last posted its earnings results on Monday, July 19th. The Internet television network reported $2.97 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.16 by ($0.19). The firm had revenue of $7.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.32 billion. Netflix had a return on equity of 36.49% and a net margin of 15.92%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.59 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Netflix, Inc. will post 10.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms recently issued reports on NFLX. Edward Jones began coverage on shares of Netflix in a research report on Friday, June 25th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Netflix from $625.00 to $705.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Netflix in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $620.00 price target for the company. KGI Securities began coverage on shares of Netflix in a research report on Tuesday, June 1st. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Finally, Wedbush reissued an “underperform” rating and issued a $342.00 price target on shares of Netflix in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and twenty-eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Netflix currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $618.89.

Netflix, Inc operates as a streaming entertainment service company. The firm provides subscription service streaming movies and television episodes over the Internet and sending DVDs by mail. It operates through the following segments: Domestic Streaming, International Streaming and Domestic DVD. The Domestic Streaming segment derives revenues from monthly membership fees for services consisting of streaming content to its members in the United States.

