Securian Asset Management Inc Has $25.08 Million Stake in Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG)

Securian Asset Management Inc decreased its position in shares of Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG) by 11.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 192,214 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 25,372 shares during the period. Securian Asset Management Inc owned 0.06% of Simon Property Group worth $25,080,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Simon Property Group during the first quarter valued at about $33,000. Raymond James Trust N.A. acquired a new position in shares of Simon Property Group during the first quarter valued at about $357,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its position in shares of Simon Property Group by 1.8% during the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 373,103 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $42,448,000 after buying an additional 6,477 shares during the last quarter. Savant Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Simon Property Group during the first quarter valued at about $212,000. Finally, Ieq Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Simon Property Group during the first quarter valued at about $251,000. 82.77% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Simon Property Group alerts:

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Truist upped their price objective on shares of Simon Property Group from $130.00 to $136.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Simon Property Group from $150.00 to $161.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 13th. UBS Group started coverage on shares of Simon Property Group in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $135.00 price target for the company. Scotiabank increased their price target on shares of Simon Property Group from $117.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, June 28th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Simon Property Group in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $134.71.

Shares of SPG traded down $2.74 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $127.90. 1,878,416 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,875,066. Simon Property Group, Inc. has a one year low of $59.35 and a one year high of $137.38. The company has a current ratio of 1.82, a quick ratio of 1.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.16. The business has a 50-day moving average of $129.68 and a 200 day moving average of $124.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $42.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.93, a PEG ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 1.54.

Simon Property Group (NYSE:SPG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $1.56 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.37 by ($0.81). Simon Property Group had a net margin of 31.67% and a return on equity of 43.97%. The company had revenue of $1.25 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.13 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.83 earnings per share. Simon Property Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Simon Property Group, Inc. will post 10.84 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 9th will be issued a $1.50 dividend. This is a positive change from Simon Property Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.40. This represents a $6.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.69%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 8th. Simon Property Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 65.86%.

Simon Property Group Profile

Simon Property Group, Inc operates as a self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust. It owns, develops and manages retail real estate properties which primarily consist of regional malls, premium outlets and mills. Simon Property Group specializes in the ownership, development, management, leasing, acquisition and expansion of income-producing retail real estate assets.

Recommended Story: Conference Calls and Individual Investors

Receive News & Ratings for Simon Property Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Simon Property Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.