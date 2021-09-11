Securian Asset Management Inc Has $37.16 Million Holdings in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

Securian Asset Management Inc lowered its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) by 0.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 225,566 shares of the company’s stock after selling 980 shares during the quarter. Johnson & Johnson accounts for about 0.8% of Securian Asset Management Inc’s holdings, making the stock its 20th largest position. Securian Asset Management Inc’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $37,160,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Solstein Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson during the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Newton One Investments LLC acquired a new position in Johnson & Johnson in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Annapolis Financial Services LLC increased its stake in Johnson & Johnson by 109.4% in the 2nd quarter. Annapolis Financial Services LLC now owns 312 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 163 shares during the period. Lake Point Wealth Management acquired a new position in Johnson & Johnson in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Finally, Cypress Point Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Johnson & Johnson in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $58,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.29% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE JNJ traded down $1.10 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $166.97. 6,696,050 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,110,923. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 1.13. The company’s 50 day moving average is $172.58 and its 200 day moving average is $167.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $439.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.11, a P/E/G ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 0.71. Johnson & Johnson has a one year low of $133.65 and a one year high of $179.92.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The company reported $2.48 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.29 by $0.19. Johnson & Johnson had a net margin of 19.92% and a return on equity of 37.06%. The firm had revenue of $23.31 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.54 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.67 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 27.1% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Johnson & Johnson will post 9.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 7th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 24th were issued a $1.06 dividend. This represents a $4.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 23rd. Johnson & Johnson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 52.80%.

Several research firms have weighed in on JNJ. SVB Leerink reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Credit Suisse Group set a $193.00 price target on shares of Johnson & Johnson and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Johnson & Johnson from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $187.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $190.38.

About Johnson & Johnson

Johnson & Johnson is a holding company, which engages in the research and development, manufacture and sale of products in the health care field. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Health, Pharmaceutical, and Medical Devices. The Consumer Health segment includes products used in the baby care, oral care, beauty, over-the-counter pharmaceutical, women’s health, and wound care markets.

