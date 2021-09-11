Securian Asset Management Inc Has $39.71 Million Stock Position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

Securian Asset Management Inc reduced its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 255,300 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 3,535 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. makes up approximately 0.8% of Securian Asset Management Inc’s holdings, making the stock its 17th biggest holding. Securian Asset Management Inc’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $39,709,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 2.1% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 45,440,168 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,896,852,000 after purchasing an additional 925,022 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors raised its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 7.8% in the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 38,321,985 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,834,601,000 after purchasing an additional 2,769,555 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 2.0% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 30,434,951 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,633,113,000 after purchasing an additional 602,639 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 0.8% in the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 21,649,149 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,295,649,000 after purchasing an additional 178,676 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 10.1% in the first quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 14,424,504 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,195,842,000 after purchasing an additional 1,323,812 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.67% of the company’s stock.

JPM traded down $1.83 on Friday, hitting $157.36. 8,311,551 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 13,731,022. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $470.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.50, a PEG ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 1.20. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 12 month low of $91.38 and a 12 month high of $167.44. The business has a 50-day moving average of $155.93 and a two-hundred day moving average of $155.86.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) last issued its earnings results on Monday, July 12th. The financial services provider reported $3.78 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.09 by $0.69. The firm had revenue of $30.50 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $29.71 billion. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a return on equity of 19.26% and a net margin of 37.71%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 7.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.38 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 14.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on JPM shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $173.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods started coverage on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $167.00 target price on the stock. Barclays set a $187.00 target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $195.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $150.00 to $166.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $167.06.

JPMorgan Chase & Co is a financial holding company. It provides financial and investment banking services. The firm offers a range of investment banking products and services in all capital markets, including advising on corporate strategy and structure, capital raising in equity and debt markets, risk management, market making in cash securities and derivative instruments, and brokerage and research.

