Securian Asset Management Inc Sells 448 Shares of PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL)

Securian Asset Management Inc trimmed its stake in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL) by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 102,904 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 448 shares during the period. PayPal accounts for 0.6% of Securian Asset Management Inc’s portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest position. Securian Asset Management Inc’s holdings in PayPal were worth $29,994,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in PYPL. Morgan Stanley increased its position in PayPal by 16.7% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 11,454,842 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $2,781,692,000 after buying an additional 1,639,951 shares in the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. increased its position in PayPal by 3,435.8% during the 1st quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 1,509,795 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $366,637,000 after buying an additional 1,467,095 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors increased its position in PayPal by 59.8% during the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 2,814,907 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $683,572,000 after buying an additional 1,053,250 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its position in PayPal by 76.6% during the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 2,234,494 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $542,625,000 after buying an additional 969,254 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. acquired a new position in PayPal during the 2nd quarter valued at about $201,250,000. 74.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ PYPL traded down $2.56 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $284.32. The stock had a trading volume of 3,816,588 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,611,714. The company has a market capitalization of $334.09 billion, a PE ratio of 69.35, a P/E/G ratio of 3.70 and a beta of 1.16. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $286.60 and a 200-day simple moving average of $268.99. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $171.63 and a 1 year high of $310.16. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The credit services provider reported $1.15 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.31. The business had revenue of $6.24 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.32 billion. PayPal had a return on equity of 20.07% and a net margin of 20.42%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.07 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 3.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on PYPL. Mizuho reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $375.00 target price on shares of PayPal in a research report on Monday, June 28th. Evercore ISI upped their target price on PayPal from $313.00 to $370.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 9th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on PayPal from $300.00 to $322.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Susquehanna increased their price objective on PayPal from $330.00 to $360.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Finally, KeyCorp increased their price objective on PayPal from $310.00 to $335.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $317.74.

In related news, EVP Mark Britto sold 9,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $279.15, for a total value of $2,512,350.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 122,583 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $34,219,044.45. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Daniel H. Schulman sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $276.81, for a total value of $2,768,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 245,770 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $68,031,593.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 41,314 shares of company stock valued at $11,463,923. Insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

PayPal Holdings, Inc engages in the development of technology platform for digital payments. Its solutions include PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, and Paydiant products. The firm manages a two-sided proprietary global technology platform that links customers, which consist of both merchants and consumers, to facilitate the processing of payment transactions.

