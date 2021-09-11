Securian Asset Management Inc Sells 482 Shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG)

Securian Asset Management Inc reduced its position in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 24,952 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 482 shares during the period. Alphabet accounts for approximately 1.3% of Securian Asset Management Inc’s holdings, making the stock its 11th biggest position. Securian Asset Management Inc’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $62,538,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of GOOG. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 28.9% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,594,116 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $7,434,896,000 after buying an additional 804,739 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 104.8% during the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 27,220 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $56,308,000 after buying an additional 597,326 shares during the period. CIBC World Markets Inc. boosted its holdings in Alphabet by 353.4% in the 1st quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 626,878 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,296,779,000 after purchasing an additional 488,608 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board boosted its holdings in Alphabet by 168.7% in the 1st quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 402,007 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $831,604,000 after purchasing an additional 252,373 shares during the period. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC boosted its holdings in Alphabet by 18.3% in the 1st quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 1,392,266 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $2,880,083,000 after purchasing an additional 215,663 shares during the period. 31.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ GOOG traded down $59.85 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $2,838.42. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,644,831 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,316,870. The stock has a market cap of $1.89 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 3.15 and a quick ratio of 3.14. Alphabet Inc. has a one year low of $1,406.55 and a one year high of $2,936.41. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $2,749.86 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2,450.86.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) last issued its earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The information services provider reported $27.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $19.89 by $7.37. The company had revenue of $61.88 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $56.08 billion. Alphabet had a net margin of 28.57% and a return on equity of 27.87%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 61.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $10.13 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Alphabet Inc. will post 101.86 EPS for the current year.

In other Alphabet news, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 48 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,496.99, for a total transaction of $119,855.52. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Capitalg 2014 Lp sold 356,152 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.00, for a total transaction of $36,327,504.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 450,600 shares of company stock worth $293,398,435 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 12.99% of the company’s stock.

GOOG has been the subject of a number of research reports. KGI Securities initiated coverage on shares of Alphabet in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Susquehanna Bancshares increased their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $3,100.00 to $3,600.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $3,000.00 to $3,200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. KeyCorp increased their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $2,681.00 to $3,071.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Alphabet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, July 26th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-one have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $3,087.17.

Alphabet, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the business of acquisition and operation of different companies. It operates through the Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes its main Internet products such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

