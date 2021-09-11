Securian Asset Management Inc Sells 785 Shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

Securian Asset Management Inc lowered its stake in shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 153,237 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after selling 785 shares during the quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc’s holdings in The Walt Disney were worth $26,934,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. FORA Capital LLC bought a new position in The Walt Disney during the first quarter worth about $28,000. Johnson Midwest Financial LLC boosted its position in The Walt Disney by 142.9% during the second quarter. Johnson Midwest Financial LLC now owns 170 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. FFT Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in The Walt Disney during the second quarter worth about $37,000. Smith Asset Management Group LP bought a new position in The Walt Disney during the second quarter worth about $39,000. Finally, Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC bought a new position in The Walt Disney during the second quarter worth about $39,000. Institutional investors own 64.10% of the company’s stock.

DIS traded down $1.79 on Friday, reaching $184.12. The company had a trading volume of 5,572,248 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,601,294. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $178.45 and a 200 day simple moving average of $181.65. The company has a market cap of $334.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 301.84, a P/E/G ratio of 3.44 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 1.24. The Walt Disney Company has a 52-week low of $117.23 and a 52-week high of $203.02.

The Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The entertainment giant reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.23. The firm had revenue of $17.02 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.82 billion. The Walt Disney had a net margin of 1.77% and a return on equity of 3.78%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.08 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that The Walt Disney Company will post 2.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other The Walt Disney news, CEO Robert A. Chapek sold 10,587 shares of The Walt Disney stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $182.00, for a total transaction of $1,926,834.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Brent Woodford sold 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $186.57, for a total transaction of $1,492,560.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 42,620 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,951,613.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

DIS has been the subject of a number of research reports. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of The Walt Disney from $202.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 13th. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of The Walt Disney from $190.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 13th. UBS Group increased their price target on shares of The Walt Disney from $215.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 13th. Barclays increased their price target on shares of The Walt Disney from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of The Walt Disney from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $185.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, August 18th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $208.56.

The Walt Disney Co is a diversified international family entertainment and media enterprise. It operates through the following segments: Media Networks, Parks, Experiences and Products, Studio Entertainment and Direct-to-Consumer and International (DTCI). The Media Networks segment includes cable and broadcast television networks, television production and distribution operations, domestic television stations, radio networks and stations.

