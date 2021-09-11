Sei Investments Co. Acquires 4,477 Shares of Steven Madden, Ltd. (NASDAQ:SHOO)

Sei Investments Co. grew its holdings in shares of Steven Madden, Ltd. (NASDAQ:SHOO) by 2.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 157,919 shares of the textile maker’s stock after buying an additional 4,477 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. owned 0.19% of Steven Madden worth $6,922,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC purchased a new position in shares of Steven Madden in the 1st quarter worth about $28,000. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Steven Madden in the 1st quarter worth about $52,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Steven Madden in the 1st quarter worth about $55,000. RDA Financial Network purchased a new position in shares of Steven Madden in the 1st quarter worth about $210,000. Finally, Mirabella Financial Services LLP purchased a new position in shares of Steven Madden in the 1st quarter worth about $227,000. 78.61% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on SHOO. Telsey Advisory Group boosted their target price on Steven Madden from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. TheStreet raised Steven Madden from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on Steven Madden from $39.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. B. Riley boosted their target price on Steven Madden from $50.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, BTIG Research reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $55.00 target price on shares of Steven Madden in a research report on Friday, June 18th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Steven Madden has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $42.11.

NASDAQ SHOO opened at $39.55 on Friday. Steven Madden, Ltd. has a 52 week low of $18.47 and a 52 week high of $45.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.94, a PEG ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a quick ratio of 2.21, a current ratio of 2.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $41.46 and a 200-day moving average price of $40.61.

Steven Madden (NASDAQ:SHOO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The textile maker reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.17. Steven Madden had a net margin of 5.05% and a return on equity of 15.30%. The firm had revenue of $397.89 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $369.04 million. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Steven Madden, Ltd. will post 2.08 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 27th. Investors of record on Friday, September 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 16th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.52%. Steven Madden’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 93.75%.

Steven Madden Profile

Steven Madden Ltd. engages in the design, marketing, and sale of fashion-forward footwear for women, men, and children. It operates through the following segments: Wholesale Footwear, Wholesale Accessories and Apparel, Retail, First Cost, and Licensing. The Wholesale Footwear segment includes branded and private label women’s, men’s, girl’s and children’s footwear.

