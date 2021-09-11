Sei Investments Co. Acquires 47,443 Shares of CMS Energy Co. (NYSE:CMS)

Sei Investments Co. boosted its stake in CMS Energy Co. (NYSE:CMS) by 61.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 125,132 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 47,443 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co.’s holdings in CMS Energy were worth $7,392,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its position in shares of CMS Energy by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 34,314 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,101,000 after buying an additional 165 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in CMS Energy by 28.3% in the first quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 906 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Corbyn Investment Management Inc. MD increased its stake in shares of CMS Energy by 0.6% during the first quarter. Corbyn Investment Management Inc. MD now owns 32,123 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,967,000 after purchasing an additional 206 shares in the last quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC lifted its holdings in shares of CMS Energy by 3.7% during the second quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 6,815 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $403,000 after purchasing an additional 246 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CSat Investment Advisory L.P. boosted its position in shares of CMS Energy by 47.9% in the 1st quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 858 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 278 shares in the last quarter. 90.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:CMS opened at $63.61 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.42 billion, a PE ratio of 20.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.48 and a beta of 0.19. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $62.82 and its 200-day moving average price is $61.51. CMS Energy Co. has a twelve month low of $53.19 and a twelve month high of $67.98.

CMS Energy (NYSE:CMS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The utilities provider reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.16. CMS Energy had a net margin of 12.85% and a return on equity of 14.38%. Analysts expect that CMS Energy Co. will post 2.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 6th were given a $0.435 dividend. This represents a $1.74 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 5th. CMS Energy’s payout ratio is 65.17%.

In related news, SVP Catherine A. Hendrian sold 7,991 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.80, for a total value of $501,834.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CAO Glenn P. Barba sold 12,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.10, for a total value of $807,680.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 29,181 shares of company stock worth $1,844,426 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.36% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have commented on CMS. Evercore ISI reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $62.00 target price on shares of CMS Energy in a report on Friday, July 30th. Vertical Research lowered shares of CMS Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of CMS Energy from $75.00 to $70.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of CMS Energy from $66.00 to $63.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 19th. Finally, Mizuho cut their target price on CMS Energy from $65.00 to $64.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $66.71.

CMS Energy Corp. is a holding company, which engages in business through its subsidiaries. It operates through the following business segments: Electric Utility, Gas Utility, and Enterprises. The Electric Utility segment engages in the generation, purchase, transmission, distribution and sale of electricity.

