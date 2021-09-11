Sei Investments Co. Boosts Stake in DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE)

Sei Investments Co. raised its position in DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE) by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 49,067 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,624 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co.’s holdings in DTE Energy were worth $6,359,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of DTE. Boston Private Wealth LLC increased its stake in shares of DTE Energy by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. Boston Private Wealth LLC now owns 2,787 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $371,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares during the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of DTE Energy by 18.7% during the 1st quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 476 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. increased its stake in shares of DTE Energy by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. now owns 4,306 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $573,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of DTE Energy by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,889 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $375,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Selective Wealth Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of DTE Energy by 57.1% during the 2nd quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 275 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:DTE opened at $118.77 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $118.29 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $128.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.75, a current ratio of 1.71 and a quick ratio of 1.51. DTE Energy has a one year low of $91.38 and a one year high of $122.14. The company has a market cap of $23.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.34, a PEG ratio of 3.39 and a beta of 0.63.

DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE) last announced its earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The utilities provider reported $1.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.44 by $0.26. DTE Energy had a net margin of 9.77% and a return on equity of 12.53%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.53 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that DTE Energy will post 5.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 2nd were given a dividend of $0.825 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 1st. This represents a dividend yield of 2.52%. DTE Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 60.36%.

In other news, Chairman Gerard M. Anderson sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.53, for a total transaction of $1,205,300.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 18,628 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,245,232.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, COO Trevor F. Lauer sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.41, for a total value of $1,806,150.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on DTE. UBS Group upgraded shares of DTE Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $144.00 to $127.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Barclays began coverage on shares of DTE Energy in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $125.00 price objective for the company. Mizuho lifted their price objective on shares of DTE Energy from $123.00 to $126.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of DTE Energy from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of DTE Energy from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $128.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, September 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $130.23.

DTE Energy Co operates as a diversified energy company, which engages in the provision of electricity and natural gas sales, distribution and storage services. It operates through the following segments: Electric, Gas, Non-Utility Operations, and Corporate & Other. The Electric segment engages in the generation, purchase, distribution and sale of electricity to residential, commercial and industrial customers in south-eastern Michigan.

