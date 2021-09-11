Sei Investments Co. Cuts Position in Dover Co. (NYSE:DOV)

Sei Investments Co. trimmed its position in Dover Co. (NYSE:DOV) by 11.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 43,741 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 5,935 shares during the quarter. Sei Investments Co.’s holdings in Dover were worth $6,593,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Sigma Planning Corp raised its holdings in shares of Dover by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 1,697 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $233,000 after buying an additional 66 shares during the period. BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. grew its position in shares of Dover by 3.7% in the 2nd quarter. BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. now owns 1,883 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $284,000 after acquiring an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. MAI Capital Management grew its position in shares of Dover by 4.5% in the 2nd quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 1,701 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $256,000 after acquiring an additional 73 shares in the last quarter. Patten Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Dover by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. Patten Group Inc. now owns 4,787 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $721,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV grew its position in shares of Dover by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 3,385 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $510,000 after acquiring an additional 86 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Dover stock opened at $173.56 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $166.90 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $151.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 1.61 and a quick ratio of 1.09. The company has a market capitalization of $24.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.64, a PEG ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 1.39. Dover Co. has a 1-year low of $105.40 and a 1-year high of $176.46.

Dover (NYSE:DOV) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 19th. The industrial products company reported $2.06 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.84 by $0.22. Dover had a return on equity of 29.42% and a net margin of 11.84%. The company had revenue of $2.03 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.91 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.13 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 35.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Dover Co. will post 7.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 31st will be paid a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.15%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 30th. This is an increase from Dover’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. Dover’s payout ratio is currently 35.27%.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on Dover from $162.00 to $176.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. Citigroup lifted their target price on Dover from $170.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Dover from $153.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. Barclays boosted their price objective on Dover from $165.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Dover from $164.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $164.00.

Dover Corp. engages in the manufacture of equipment, components, and specialty systems. The firm also provides supporting engineering, testing, and other similar services. It operates through the following segments: Engineered Products, Fueling Solutions, Imaging and Identification, Pumps and Process Solutions, and Refrigeration and Food Equipment.

