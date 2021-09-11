Sei Investments Co. Cuts Stock Holdings in SeaWorld Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:SEAS)

Sei Investments Co. reduced its stake in SeaWorld Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:SEAS) by 7.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 150,698 shares of the company’s stock after selling 12,427 shares during the quarter. Sei Investments Co. owned 0.19% of SeaWorld Entertainment worth $7,518,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of SeaWorld Entertainment by 4.4% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 7,788 shares of the company’s stock worth $387,000 after buying an additional 328 shares during the last quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of SeaWorld Entertainment by 29.2% in the 1st quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 1,769 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of SeaWorld Entertainment in the 1st quarter worth about $34,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its holdings in shares of SeaWorld Entertainment by 14.9% in the 2nd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 5,432 shares of the company’s stock worth $271,000 after buying an additional 705 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its holdings in shares of SeaWorld Entertainment by 17.3% in the 2nd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 6,748 shares of the company’s stock worth $337,000 after buying an additional 997 shares during the last quarter. 97.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of SEAS opened at $52.54 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $48.76 and its 200-day moving average price is $50.73. SeaWorld Entertainment, Inc. has a twelve month low of $18.39 and a twelve month high of $58.26. The stock has a market cap of $4.16 billion, a PE ratio of -92.18 and a beta of 2.44.

SeaWorld Entertainment (NYSE:SEAS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $1.59 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by $1.22. Equities analysts expect that SeaWorld Entertainment, Inc. will post 3.05 earnings per share for the current year.

SEAS has been the topic of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of SeaWorld Entertainment from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $58.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of SeaWorld Entertainment from $73.00 to $74.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 15th. B. Riley upped their price objective on shares of SeaWorld Entertainment from $72.00 to $77.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of SeaWorld Entertainment from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Monday, July 19th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $52.09.

In related news, insider Christopher Dold sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.59, for a total value of $93,180.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About SeaWorld Entertainment

SeaWorld Entertainment, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the ownership and operation of theme parks. It operates through the following brands: SeaWorld, Busch Gardens, Aquatica, Discovery Cove, Sesame Place, and Sea Rescue. The company was founded in 1959 and is headquartered in Orlando, FL.

