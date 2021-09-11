Sei Investments Co. Grows Position in SPDR S&P Fossil Fuel Reserves Free ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYX)

Sei Investments Co. raised its position in SPDR S&P Fossil Fuel Reserves Free ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYX) by 85.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 59,279 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 27,237 shares during the quarter. Sei Investments Co. owned approximately 0.55% of SPDR S&P Fossil Fuel Reserves Free ETF worth $6,291,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. IFP Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Fossil Fuel Reserves Free ETF during the first quarter worth about $30,000. Clean Yield Group purchased a new stake in SPDR S&P Fossil Fuel Reserves Free ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $59,000. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Fossil Fuel Reserves Free ETF by 57.6% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,007 shares of the company’s stock valued at $99,000 after purchasing an additional 368 shares during the last quarter. Capital Analysts LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Fossil Fuel Reserves Free ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $102,000. Finally, Assetmark Inc. increased its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Fossil Fuel Reserves Free ETF by 33.8% in the first quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,892 shares of the company’s stock valued at $186,000 after purchasing an additional 478 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA SPYX opened at $110.46 on Friday. SPDR S&P Fossil Fuel Reserves Free ETF has a 52-week low of $79.59 and a 52-week high of $112.75. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $109.61 and a 200 day moving average price of $104.28.

