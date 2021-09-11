Sei Investments Co. Has $6.28 Million Position in JFrog Ltd. (NASDAQ:FROG)

Sei Investments Co. lifted its position in shares of JFrog Ltd. (NASDAQ:FROG) by 23.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 138,000 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 26,515 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. owned 0.15% of JFrog worth $6,282,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Ellevest Inc. lifted its stake in JFrog by 75.9% in the 1st quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 670 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 289 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its position in JFrog by 213.8% during the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 706 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 481 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC raised its position in shares of JFrog by 531.1% in the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,338 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 1,126 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in shares of JFrog by 31.0% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,338 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after buying an additional 317 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in JFrog by 109.4% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,484 shares of the company’s stock valued at $113,000 after buying an additional 1,298 shares during the last quarter. 52.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on FROG shares. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on JFrog from $63.00 to $40.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 20th. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price objective on shares of JFrog from $86.00 to $66.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Oppenheimer decreased their target price on shares of JFrog from $61.00 to $55.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Bank of America reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of JFrog in a research report on Thursday, May 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded JFrog from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, JFrog presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $63.80.

Shares of FROG stock opened at $36.57 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $41.26 and a 200 day simple moving average of $44.54. The company has a market cap of $3.37 billion and a P/E ratio of -89.19. JFrog Ltd. has a twelve month low of $33.38 and a twelve month high of $95.20.

JFrog (NASDAQ:FROG) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.13) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by ($0.08). JFrog had a negative return on equity of 4.91% and a negative net margin of 17.12%. The company had revenue of $48.66 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $48.01 million. On average, analysts anticipate that JFrog Ltd. will post -0.42 EPS for the current year.

In other JFrog news, Director Jeff Horing sold 74,535 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.55, for a total transaction of $2,798,789.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 38.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

JFrog Ltd. provides DevOps platform to achieve continuous software release management platform enabling organizations to deliver software updates across any system in the United States. Its platform acts as a bridge between software development and deployment, which enables organizations to build and release software faster and securely.

