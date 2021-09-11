Sei Investments Co. Has $6.39 Million Stock Holdings in Nomad Foods Limited (NYSE:NOMD)

Sei Investments Co. boosted its stake in shares of Nomad Foods Limited (NYSE:NOMD) by 4.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 225,851 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,406 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. owned 0.13% of Nomad Foods worth $6,385,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of NOMD. Legato Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Nomad Foods by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. Legato Capital Management LLC now owns 171,725 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,855,000 after acquiring an additional 4,230 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Nomad Foods by 5.6% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 192,655 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,446,000 after purchasing an additional 10,172 shares during the period. Artemis Investment Management LLP increased its holdings in shares of Nomad Foods by 4.2% in the second quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP now owns 429,393 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,147,000 after purchasing an additional 17,443 shares during the last quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC increased its holdings in shares of Nomad Foods by 7.7% in the second quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 21,212 shares of the company’s stock valued at $600,000 after purchasing an additional 1,514 shares during the last quarter. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its holdings in shares of Nomad Foods by 1.3% in the second quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 507,154 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,337,000 after purchasing an additional 6,290 shares during the last quarter. 59.58% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Nomad Foods alerts:

Shares of Nomad Foods stock opened at $26.30 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $27.06 and a 200-day moving average of $27.92. The stock has a market cap of $4.53 billion, a PE ratio of 18.67 and a beta of 0.72. Nomad Foods Limited has a 52-week low of $22.44 and a 52-week high of $31.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.40.

Nomad Foods (NYSE:NOMD) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $596.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $594.65 million. Nomad Foods had a net margin of 8.49% and a return on equity of 13.01%. Nomad Foods’s quarterly revenue was down .5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.34 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Nomad Foods Limited will post 1.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

NOMD has been the topic of several research reports. BTIG Research reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $35.00 price objective on shares of Nomad Foods in a report on Friday, August 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Nomad Foods in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Nomad Foods from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, July 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Nomad Foods has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $32.33.

Nomad Foods Company Profile

Nomad Foods Ltd. operates as a holding company, which manufactures and sells frozen foods for human consumption. It offers its products under the brands LUTOSA, la Cocinera, Birds Eye, Iglo, and Findus. The company was founded by Noam Gottesman and Sir Martin E. Franklin in April 2014 and is headquartered in Middlesex, the United Kingdom.

Recommended Story: Equal Weight Rating

Receive News & Ratings for Nomad Foods Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nomad Foods and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.