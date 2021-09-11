Sei Investments Co. Has $6.76 Million Stock Position in Callaway Golf (NYSE:ELY)

Sei Investments Co. raised its holdings in Callaway Golf (NYSE:ELY) by 38.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 200,451 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 55,262 shares during the quarter. Sei Investments Co. owned approximately 0.11% of Callaway Golf worth $6,760,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in ELY. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Callaway Golf by 3.7% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,942,155 shares of the company’s stock worth $399,701,000 after buying an additional 539,698 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of Callaway Golf by 46.0% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,646,931 shares of the company’s stock worth $97,555,000 after buying an additional 1,149,834 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Callaway Golf by 59.2% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,760,578 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,846,000 after buying an additional 1,026,520 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Callaway Golf by 32.1% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,684,324 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,056,000 after buying an additional 409,106 shares during the period. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Callaway Golf by 13.2% during the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,652,826 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,213,000 after buying an additional 192,277 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.14% of the company’s stock.

ELY opened at $28.36 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 1.59 and a quick ratio of 1.17. The company’s 50-day moving average is $30.54 and its 200 day moving average is $30.89. Callaway Golf has a fifty-two week low of $14.62 and a fifty-two week high of $37.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.24 and a beta of 2.10.

Callaway Golf (NYSE:ELY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The company reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by $0.37. Callaway Golf had a net margin of 15.57% and a return on equity of 7.99%. The company had revenue of $914.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $755.21 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.06 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 207.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Callaway Golf will post 0.33 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Berenberg Bank increased their price objective on shares of Callaway Golf from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 31st. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Callaway Golf from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, September 6th. TheStreet lowered shares of Callaway Golf from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Truist raised their price objective on shares of Callaway Golf from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 25th. Finally, Roth Capital raised their price objective on shares of Callaway Golf from $41.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Callaway Golf has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $36.30.

Callaway Golf Company Profile

Callaway Golf Co engages in the manufacture and distribution of golf equipment and accessories. It operates through the following segments: Golf Equipment; and Apparel, Gear, and Other. The Golf Equipment segment focuses in the designs, manufactures, and selling of a full line of golf equipment. The Apparel, Gear, and Other segment involves in the development and selling of soft goods products under the Callaway, TravisMathew, OGIO, and Jack Wolfskin brands.

