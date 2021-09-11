Sei Investments Co. Has $6.85 Million Stake in Synaptics Incorporated (NASDAQ:SYNA)

Sei Investments Co. decreased its position in shares of Synaptics Incorporated (NASDAQ:SYNA) by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 44,020 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 989 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. owned about 0.13% of Synaptics worth $6,848,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of SYNA. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Synaptics by 46.1% in the first quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 415 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 131 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in shares of Synaptics by 71.1% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,148 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $155,000 after purchasing an additional 477 shares in the last quarter. Full Sail Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Synaptics in the first quarter valued at approximately $209,000. Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Synaptics in the second quarter valued at approximately $278,000. Finally, Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Synaptics in the first quarter valued at approximately $324,000. 86.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Mizuho raised their price target on shares of Synaptics from $178.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 23rd. Susquehanna raised their price objective on shares of Synaptics from $150.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Craig Hallum raised their price objective on shares of Synaptics from $160.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of Synaptics from $140.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Synaptics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $192.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $186.69.

Shares of SYNA stock opened at $182.00 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. Synaptics Incorporated has a 1 year low of $74.47 and a 1 year high of $191.99. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $164.68 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $145.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 86.26, a PEG ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.23.

Synaptics (NASDAQ:SYNA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The software maker reported $2.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.00 by $0.18. Synaptics had a net margin of 5.94% and a return on equity of 25.78%. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.24 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Synaptics Incorporated will post 8.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Dean Warren Butler sold 750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.50, for a total transaction of $127,875.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP John Mcfarland sold 5,382 shares of Synaptics stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $188.43, for a total transaction of $1,014,130.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 17,295 shares of company stock worth $3,176,044 over the last 90 days. 0.85% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Synaptics, Inc engages in the development, marketing, and sale of human interface semiconductor solutions for electronic devices and products. It specializes in custom-designed human interface that enable people to interact with mobile computing, communications, entertainment, and other electronic devices.

