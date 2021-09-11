Sei Investments Co. Has $7.48 Million Position in TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG)

Sei Investments Co. cut its holdings in TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG) by 53.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 11,276 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 12,854 shares during the quarter. Sei Investments Co.’s holdings in TransDigm Group were worth $7,475,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TDG. Capital International Investors lifted its position in shares of TransDigm Group by 2.2% in the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 6,453,548 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $3,794,112,000 after purchasing an additional 137,973 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of TransDigm Group by 9.9% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,038,725 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $2,374,446,000 after purchasing an additional 363,926 shares during the last quarter. Vulcan Value Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of TransDigm Group by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Vulcan Value Partners LLC now owns 2,033,895 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,195,768,000 after purchasing an additional 35,401 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of TransDigm Group by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 898,180 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $526,615,000 after buying an additional 25,360 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Deccan Value Investors L.P. increased its holdings in TransDigm Group by 12.6% during the first quarter. Deccan Value Investors L.P. now owns 435,542 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $256,064,000 after buying an additional 48,842 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.96% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on TDG. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of TransDigm Group from $660.00 to $712.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. TheStreet upgraded TransDigm Group from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on TransDigm Group in a research note on Friday. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $750.00 price objective on shares of TransDigm Group in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Truist Securities increased their price objective on shares of TransDigm Group from $590.00 to $600.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $676.93.

Shares of TDG opened at $599.56 on Friday. TransDigm Group Incorporated has a 12 month low of $453.76 and a 12 month high of $688.03. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $623.65 and its 200-day moving average is $620.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $33.04 billion, a PE ratio of 72.85 and a beta of 1.63.

TransDigm Group (NYSE:TDG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 10th. The aerospace company reported $3.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.97 by $0.36. The business had revenue of $1.22 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.22 billion. TransDigm Group had a negative return on equity of 16.90% and a net margin of 11.78%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 19.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.54 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that TransDigm Group Incorporated will post 9.98 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Chairman W Nicholas Howley sold 11,500 shares of TransDigm Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $670.42, for a total value of $7,709,830.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Michael Lisman bought 850 shares of TransDigm Group stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 7th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $591.19 per share, for a total transaction of $502,511.50. Following the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 2,059 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,217,260.21. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold 54,500 shares of company stock worth $34,966,665 in the last 90 days. 9.13% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

TransDigm Group Profile

TransDigm Group, Inc engages in the production of engineered aerospace components, systems and subsystems. It operates through the following segments: Power and Control, Airframe and Non-Aviation. The Power and Control segment includes operations that primarily develop, produce and market systems and components that provide power to or control power of the aircraft utilizing electronic, fluid, power and mechanical motion control technologies.

