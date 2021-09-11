Sei Investments Co. Makes New Investment in Axon Enterprise, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXON)

Sei Investments Co. purchased a new position in Axon Enterprise, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXON) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 37,195 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,576,000. Sei Investments Co. owned about 0.06% of Axon Enterprise as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Baillie Gifford & Co. bought a new stake in Axon Enterprise in the 2nd quarter worth $800,752,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Axon Enterprise during the 2nd quarter valued at about $66,324,000. Artemis Investment Management LLP bought a new stake in shares of Axon Enterprise during the 2nd quarter valued at about $65,633,000. Rhumbline Advisers bought a new stake in shares of Axon Enterprise during the 2nd quarter valued at about $29,816,000. Finally, Swiss National Bank bought a new stake in shares of Axon Enterprise during the 2nd quarter valued at about $24,770,000. 75.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on AXON shares. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on shares of Axon Enterprise from $195.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on shares of Axon Enterprise from $190.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Axon Enterprise from $200.00 to $223.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Axon Enterprise currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $204.50.

In other Axon Enterprise news, CFO Jawad A. Ahsan sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.25, for a total value of $851,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 174,945 shares in the company, valued at $29,784,386.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, Director Matthew R. Mcbrady sold 660 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.47, for a total transaction of $102,610.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 5,337 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $829,743.39. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 48,032 shares of company stock valued at $9,181,372 over the last 90 days. 2.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of Axon Enterprise stock opened at $179.81 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.81 billion, a PE ratio of -166.49 and a beta of 0.46. Axon Enterprise, Inc. has a 52-week low of $80.54 and a 52-week high of $212.37. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $183.38 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $160.32.

Axon Enterprise (NASDAQ:AXON) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.72) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by ($0.63). Axon Enterprise had a negative net margin of 8.69% and a negative return on equity of 7.35%. The company had revenue of $218.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $173.07 million. On average, research analysts forecast that Axon Enterprise, Inc. will post -1.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Axon Enterprise, Inc engages in the development, manufacturing, and sale of conducted electrical weapons for personal defense. It operates through the TASER Weapons and Software and Sensors segments. The TASER Weapons segment sells conducted electrical weapons, accessories, and other related products and services.

