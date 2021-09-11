Sei Investments Co. Purchases 1,822 Shares of Alleghany Co. (NYSE:Y)

Sei Investments Co. grew its position in Alleghany Co. (NYSE:Y) by 22.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 10,041 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,822 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. owned 0.07% of Alleghany worth $6,698,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Alleghany by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,348,237 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $844,386,000 after purchasing an additional 44,684 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners raised its position in Alleghany by 9.1% during the 1st quarter. Boston Partners now owns 523,951 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $328,241,000 after buying an additional 43,647 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in Alleghany by 4.5% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 413,817 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $259,169,000 after buying an additional 17,956 shares during the last quarter. London Co. of Virginia raised its position in Alleghany by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. London Co. of Virginia now owns 269,233 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $168,618,000 after buying an additional 3,799 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp raised its position in Alleghany by 10.8% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 171,529 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $107,427,000 after buying an additional 16,662 shares during the last quarter. 74.08% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms have issued reports on Y. JMP Securities raised their price target on shares of Alleghany from $775.00 to $800.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of Alleghany from $890.00 to $915.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th.

Shares of NYSE Y opened at $636.11 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.71 and a beta of 0.65. Alleghany Co. has a 12 month low of $486.49 and a 12 month high of $737.89. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $669.63 and its 200-day simple moving average is $672.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 0.27 and a quick ratio of 0.27.

Alleghany (NYSE:Y) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The insurance provider reported $17.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $15.89 by $1.50. Alleghany had a net margin of 8.54% and a return on equity of 5.93%. The firm had revenue of $2.71 billion for the quarter. Analysts anticipate that Alleghany Co. will post 54.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Alleghany

Alleghany Corp. engages in the provision of property, casualty reinsurance, insurance and financial services. It operates its through the Reinsurance and Insurance segments. The Reinsurance segment consists of property and casualty and other reinsurance operations. The Insurance segment consists of property and casualty insurance operations.

