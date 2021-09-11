Sei Investments Co. Reduces Position in Albemarle Co. (NYSE:ALB)

Sei Investments Co. decreased its stake in shares of Albemarle Co. (NYSE:ALB) by 16.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 40,542 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 7,720 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co.’s holdings in Albemarle were worth $6,838,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its position in Albemarle by 10.5% during the second quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 82,493 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $13,897,000 after buying an additional 7,860 shares in the last quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S grew its position in shares of Albemarle by 38.7% in the second quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S now owns 7,611 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,282,000 after purchasing an additional 2,123 shares during the period. Bbva USA purchased a new stake in shares of Albemarle in the second quarter valued at $2,049,000. PNC Managed Account Solutions Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Albemarle in the second quarter valued at $114,000. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Albemarle by 5.8% in the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 11,016 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,856,000 after purchasing an additional 607 shares during the period. 81.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of ALB opened at $241.17 on Friday. Albemarle Co. has a 12 month low of $79.06 and a 12 month high of $253.10. The stock has a market cap of $28.20 billion, a PE ratio of 39.09, a P/E/G ratio of 4.53 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 2.18 and a quick ratio of 1.44. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $211.98 and its two-hundred day moving average is $177.08.

Albemarle (NYSE:ALB) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.06. Albemarle had a return on equity of 8.92% and a net margin of 21.78%. The business had revenue of $773.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $787.72 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.86 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Albemarle Co. will post 3.56 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 1st. Investors of record on Friday, September 17th will be issued a $0.39 dividend. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.65%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 16th. Albemarle’s dividend payout ratio is currently 37.86%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Loop Capital lifted their price objective on Albemarle from $208.00 to $253.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on Albemarle from $190.00 to $245.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. KeyCorp lifted their target price on Albemarle from $117.00 to $127.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Bank of America lifted their target price on Albemarle from $121.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Albemarle from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $197.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $180.43.

In other news, EVP Karen G. Narwold sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $216.12, for a total transaction of $2,161,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Karen G. Narwold sold 1,337 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $243.75, for a total value of $325,893.75. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 19,533 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,761,168.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 23,534 shares of company stock valued at $5,298,393. 0.63% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Albemarle Profile

Albemarle Corp. engages in developing, manufacturing, and marketing of chemicals for consumer electronics, petroleum refining, utilities, packaging, construction, transportation, pharmaceuticals, crop production, food-safety, and custom chemistry services. It operates through the following segments: Lithium, Bromine Specialties, and Catalysts.

