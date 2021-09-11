Sei Investments Co. Reduces Stake in STAG Industrial, Inc. (NYSE:STAG)

Sei Investments Co. reduced its position in STAG Industrial, Inc. (NYSE:STAG) by 4.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 184,596 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 8,774 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. owned about 0.12% of STAG Industrial worth $6,907,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in STAG. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in STAG Industrial by 4.6% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 17,153,787 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $576,539,000 after buying an additional 754,573 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its holdings in STAG Industrial by 40.8% during the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 6,664,326 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $249,446,000 after buying an additional 1,929,488 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its holdings in STAG Industrial by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 5,317,375 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $178,716,000 after buying an additional 139,861 shares during the last quarter. Earnest Partners LLC grew its holdings in STAG Industrial by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 4,054,824 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $136,283,000 after buying an additional 138,004 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Scout Investments Inc. grew its holdings in STAG Industrial by 47.1% during the 2nd quarter. Scout Investments Inc. now owns 3,162,682 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $118,379,000 after buying an additional 1,012,451 shares during the last quarter. 79.60% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other STAG Industrial news, CEO Benjamin S. Butcher sold 35,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.14, for a total value of $1,439,900.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 82,088 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,377,100.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on STAG shares. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on STAG Industrial from $42.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Capital One Financial restated a “buy” rating and set a $44.00 price objective on shares of STAG Industrial in a report on Friday, July 16th. Zacks Investment Research cut STAG Industrial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Raymond James raised their price objective on STAG Industrial from $41.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on STAG Industrial from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, June 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $40.13.

Shares of STAG Industrial stock opened at $41.62 on Friday. STAG Industrial, Inc. has a twelve month low of $29.34 and a twelve month high of $43.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.50, a PEG ratio of 4.45 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a current ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $40.96 and its 200 day moving average price is $37.37.

STAG Industrial (NYSE:STAG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.50 by ($0.30). STAG Industrial had a net margin of 34.24% and a return on equity of 6.78%. The company had revenue of $138.43 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $134.36 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.47 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that STAG Industrial, Inc. will post 2.01 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 30th will be given a $0.1208 dividend. This represents a $1.45 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.48%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 29th. STAG Industrial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 76.72%.

STAG Industrial Profile

STAG Industrial, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which focuses on acquisition, ownership and operation of single-tenant, industrial properties throughout the United States. The company was founded by Benjamin S. Butcher on July 21, 2010 and is headquartered in Boston, MA.

