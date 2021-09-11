Sei Investments Co. Sells 52,987 Shares of Rent-A-Center, Inc. (NASDAQ:RCII)

Sei Investments Co. reduced its holdings in Rent-A-Center, Inc. (NASDAQ:RCII) by 29.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 128,513 shares of the company’s stock after selling 52,987 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. owned 0.19% of Rent-A-Center worth $6,817,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of RCII. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC acquired a new position in Rent-A-Center in the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new stake in Rent-A-Center in the 1st quarter valued at about $59,000. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Rent-A-Center by 18.2% in the 2nd quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,363 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,000 after purchasing an additional 210 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in Rent-A-Center by 95.2% in the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,432 shares of the company’s stock valued at $129,000 after purchasing an additional 1,186 shares during the period. Finally, Ameritas Investment Company LLC bought a new stake in Rent-A-Center in the 1st quarter valued at about $135,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.84% of the company’s stock.

Get Rent-A-Center alerts:

RCII has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Janney Montgomery Scott raised shares of Rent-A-Center from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 12th. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Rent-A-Center in a report on Wednesday, August 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $85.00 price target for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Rent-A-Center from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $64.00 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday, May 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $69.67.

Shares of NASDAQ RCII opened at $59.93 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $3.98 billion, a PE ratio of 16.24 and a beta of 1.56. Rent-A-Center, Inc. has a 12-month low of $27.83 and a 12-month high of $67.76. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $58.67 and its 200 day simple moving average is $58.34. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 2.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55.

Rent-A-Center (NASDAQ:RCII) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $1.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.36 by $0.27. Rent-A-Center had a net margin of 6.13% and a return on equity of 46.39%. The business had revenue of $1.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.13 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.80 earnings per share. Rent-A-Center’s revenue was up 69.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Rent-A-Center, Inc. will post 6.29 earnings per share for the current year.

About Rent-A-Center

Rent-A-Center, Inc engages in the provision of furniture, electronics, appliances, computers, and smartphones through flexible rental purchase agreements. It operates through the following segments: Rent-A-Center Business, Preferred Lease, Mexico, and Franchising. The Rent-A-Center Business segment consists of company-owned rent-to-own stores in the United States and Puerto Rico.

Featured Story: What are trading strategies for the 52-week high/low?

Receive News & Ratings for Rent-A-Center Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rent-A-Center and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.